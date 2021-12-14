Physicians Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.12.

NYSE:CLX opened at $172.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $156.23 and a 1-year high of $231.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.