Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,485 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.