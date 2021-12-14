Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Hits $812,363.99 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 66.6% against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $812,363.99 and $2,243.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $126.70 or 0.00270129 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010184 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008392 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003144 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013933 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 458,412,983 coins and its circulating supply is 433,152,547 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

