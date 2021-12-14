Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 630,343 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises 4.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $104,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 101.0% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,122,897 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $345,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,826 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,971,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.19.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $178.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $107.96 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

