Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Raises Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $148.99 and a 1 year high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

