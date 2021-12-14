Piper Sandler Comments on AvalonBay Communities, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.63 EPS.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.00.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $248.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $236.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.57. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $154.84 and a one year high of $249.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.94.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total transaction of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 280,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,468,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 10.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 29.5% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.