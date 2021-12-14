PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Chardan Capital began coverage on PLBY Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on PLBY Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on PLBY Group from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PLBY opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. PLBY Group has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLBY Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PLBY Group news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 416,273 shares of company stock valued at $10,986,937 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 33,455 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

