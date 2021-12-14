Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Plug Power by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.06. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a current ratio of 17.74.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLUG. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

