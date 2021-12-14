PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 878,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in PowerFleet were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWFL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 115.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,667 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,711,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in PowerFleet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet stock opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.81. The firm has a market cap of $206.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.81.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 9.32% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

PWFL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PowerFleet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

