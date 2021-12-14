Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Down 67.4% in November

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the November 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MOTNF opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Get Powertap Hydrogen Capital alerts:

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a hydrogen fuel technology company, which is focused on developing and installing hydrogen production and dispensing fueling infrastructure in the United States. The firm commercializes its third-generation blue hydrogen product that focuses on the refueling needs of the automotive and long-haul trucking markets.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powertap Hydrogen Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.