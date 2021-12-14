Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,336 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.38. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $62.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

