Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,678 Shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMJ) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,678 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 555,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after buying an additional 42,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMJ opened at $25.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.60. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

