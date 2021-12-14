Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $13.80

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.80, but opened at $11.74. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 899 shares trading hands.

PRLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prelude Therapeutics from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Prelude Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

The firm has a market cap of $544.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.86.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Deborah Morosini sold 28,751 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $456,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $464,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 77.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

