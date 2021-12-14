Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Shares Down 2%

Shares of Premier Foods plc (OTCMKTS:PFODF) fell 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. 469 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 8,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.54.

Premier Foods Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PFODF)

Premier Foods Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of branded and own label food products. It operates through Grocery, and Sweet Treats segments. The Grocery segment sells savoury ambient food products. The Sweet Treats segment retails sweet ambient food products. Premier Foods was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in St.

