Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a growth of 377.9% from the November 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Aegis reduced their target price on shares of Presidio Property Trust from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Shares of SQFT stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93. Presidio Property Trust has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQFT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 605.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 62,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.