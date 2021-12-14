Primo Water’s (PRMW) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Company

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $20.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.85 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.14 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.69 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $259,720.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 42,857 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $788,997.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,862 shares of company stock valued at $9,580,311 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,974,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236,125 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,458,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,600,000 after acquiring an additional 842,913 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,039,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,205,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 319,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

