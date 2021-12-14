Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after buying an additional 76,633 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $59.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average of $57.30. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $60.96.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.