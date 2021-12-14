Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 645 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 30,057 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 46.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of MFC stock opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.61. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.226 dividend. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.