Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 804 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

HRL opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.