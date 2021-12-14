Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) by 447.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of Nymox Pharmaceutical worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYMX stock opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a market cap of $99.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.