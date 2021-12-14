Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,989 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 6,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 373,106 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,807,000 after buying an additional 65,002 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 58.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,829 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 38.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $101.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total transaction of $2,206,131.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock valued at $122,882,236. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.78.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

