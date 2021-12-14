Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Now Covered by Brookline Capital Acquisition

Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.12% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PROC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,639. Procaps Group S.A has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $458,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $3,344,000. Finally, Compass Group LLC purchased a new position in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $7,687,000.

Procaps Group S.A Company Profile

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

