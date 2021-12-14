Project Pai Price Tops $0.0033 on Major Exchanges (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 43.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 35.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.29 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077157 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002782 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,787,529,650 coins and its circulating supply is 1,584,438,849 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.