ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period.

SMDV stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.15. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a 52 week low of $51.23 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

