ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Trading 4.1% Higher

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) shares traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.87. 446,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 8,983,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPXU. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 24.5% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 32,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 427.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 223,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 63.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

