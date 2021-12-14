PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in November

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the November 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSPSF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of PSP Swiss Property in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$121.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. PSP Swiss Property has a 12-month low of $117.80 and a 12-month high of $136.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.81.

PSP Swiss Property AG is a holding company engages in the provision of real estate. It activities include development, management and sale of properties including office and commercial assets. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investments, Property Management, and Holding. The Real Estate Investment segment refers to all properties including investment properties, investment properties earmarked for sale, own-used properties, sites and development properties as well as development projects earmarked for sale for rental purpose.

