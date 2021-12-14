Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AOMOY stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

