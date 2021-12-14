Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
AOMOY stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile
