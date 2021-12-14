Public Mint Price Tops $0.13 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 14th. Over the last week, Public Mint has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market capitalization of $8.87 million and $234,112.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00030711 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,033,144 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

