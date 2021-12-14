Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.
Shares of PSA opened at $355.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $357.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.
In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage Company Profile
Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.
