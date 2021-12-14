Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.15.

Shares of PSA opened at $355.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $212.22 and a twelve month high of $357.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $327.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.18. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

