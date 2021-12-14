Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Position Trimmed by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 1.24% of Pulmonx worth $16,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,888,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 746,635 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,065,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 592,270 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Pulmonx by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 660,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 334,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.07. 1,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,024. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.33 and a beta of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $29.13 and a 52 week high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $899,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

