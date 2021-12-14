Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Market Capitalization Tops $10.72 Million

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $10.72 million and $9,812.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00054879 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.24 or 0.07981407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00077666 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,152.94 or 0.99820260 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00053041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,748,244,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

