Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,200 shares, a growth of 279.0% from the November 15th total of 55,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $65,000. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPT opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.56. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

