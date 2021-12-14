Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Cap Hits $1.79 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $6.80 or 0.00014351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00054208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,784.11 or 0.07984608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00077702 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,143.06 or 0.99473485 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00052897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002633 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

