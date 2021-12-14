Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KGC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KGC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,389,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 537.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,395,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 1,429.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,416,612 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,958,177 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,677 shares during the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

