Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Realty Income Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:O)

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Realty Income in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Realty Income’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.65. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 234.13%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 37.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 63,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,376 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Realty Income by 11.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 281,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,786,000 after buying an additional 27,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Realty Income by 19.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 183.9% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

