Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $237.05 on Tuesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $220.73 and a 12-month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.37.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

In other news, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 620 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total transaction of $166,488.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,513. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KWR. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

