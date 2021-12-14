QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 298.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,727 shares of company stock worth $6,476,827 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.50.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $183.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.62. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $191.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

