Qudian (NYSE:QD) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.53 EPS

Qudian (NYSE:QD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53), Fidelity Earnings reports. Qudian had a net margin of 80.99% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

NYSE QD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. 64,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,131. The company has a market cap of $266.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.08. Qudian has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 24.60, a current ratio of 24.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qudian stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Qudian were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qudian Inc is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products.

