Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) had its target price lifted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Resource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.72.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 16,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $90,228.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt bought 49,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 190,683 shares of company stock valued at $995,516. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRHC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the first quarter worth $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $92,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the second quarter worth $382,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 226.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 32,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

