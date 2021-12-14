Rage Fan Trading Down 15.6% Over Last 7 Days (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 14th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $727,142.49 and $28,675.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rage Fan

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

