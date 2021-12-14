Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Get Rallybio alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RLYB. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a C$40.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $9.81 on Friday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $25.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. Equities research analysts predict that Rallybio will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RLYB. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the third quarter worth $1,229,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio during the third quarter worth $40,462,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Rallybio Company Profile

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rallybio (RLYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.