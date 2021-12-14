Rand Capital (RAND) versus Its Peers Financial Analysis

Rand Capital (NASDAQ: RAND) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rand Capital to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Rand Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.3% of Rand Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rand Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Rand Capital pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.3% and pay out 40.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rand Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rand Capital $3.10 million $740,000.00 3.14 Rand Capital Competitors $134.28 million $62.91 million 12.71

Rand Capital’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rand Capital. Rand Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rand Capital and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rand Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Rand Capital Competitors 262 926 832 16 2.30

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.94%. Given Rand Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rand Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Rand Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rand Capital 371.76% 3.52% 2.76% Rand Capital Competitors -23.71% -17.17% -8.25%

Volatility and Risk

Rand Capital has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Capital’s competitors have a beta of 1.87, indicating that their average share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rand Capital competitors beat Rand Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corp. is a business development company that invests in small to medium-sized companies located primarily in New York and its surrounding states in the US. The company was founded on February 24, 1969 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

