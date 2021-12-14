Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $17.92

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.92, but opened at $18.56. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $891,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $385,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

