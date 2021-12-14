Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rapid7, Inc. offers security data and analytics solutions. The Company provides solutions which consist of threat exposure management, incident detection and response solutions as well as security advisory services. Rapid7, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

RPD stock opened at $116.72 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $72.02 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.47. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.43 and a beta of 1.37.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,942 shares of company stock valued at $13,795,829. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

