RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.17.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RAPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ RAPT traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $933.06 million, a P/E ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.13. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,069 shares of company stock worth $2,091,961. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

