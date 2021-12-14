RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €520.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) received a €520.00 ($586.91) price target from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 37.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAA. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($948.08) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($970.65) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($732.51) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($716.70) target price on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €631.89 ($713.19).

Shares of RAA stock traded down €32.20 ($36.34) on Monday, reaching €828.00 ($934.54). 8,771 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €832.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €839.97. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($483.44) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($671.58).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

