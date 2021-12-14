Raven Protocol Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.77 million and approximately $2,033.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00056060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.30 or 0.07980882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00076898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,937.25 or 0.99752416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00053454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.