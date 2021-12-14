Raymond James Boosts Canfor (TSE:CFP) Price Target to C$53.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Canfor in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.33.

Canfor stock opened at C$29.92 on Monday. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$21.92 and a 12-month high of C$35.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.54 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Canfor will post 4.5900001 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

