Raymond James Raises Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $134.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $127.00 to $134.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EW. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.15.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $120.74 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.62 and its 200 day moving average is $111.80. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,881 shares of company stock worth $15,812,388. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.