Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 226,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,523 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $19,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $65.02 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

